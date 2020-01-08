One individual was caught burning electric cables in drums at dawn on Avenida Luís de Camões in Funchal. Apparently it would be burning the cables to remove the copper and make money from it.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Funchal were at the scene, along with the Public Security Police who took care of the incident.

It is recalled that the sale of this material (copper) on the black market is relatively facilitated by the lack of means of control and surveillance, and buyers very rarely require registration or proof of provenance of the metal.

From Diário Notícias