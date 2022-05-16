The Regional Health Service hopes to vaccinate up to 6,000 people. Process advances in health and elderly units

The Autonomous Region of Madeira has already advanced with the fourth dose of vaccination against Covid-19. The process started in health units and others linked to the elderly and immunocompromised population.

Herberto Jesus, regional director of health, said this afternoon that the process should reach a universe of six thousand people. Now, after the critical and most widespread phase of Covid-19 is over, it is time to “look at health as a whole”.

From Diário Notícias

