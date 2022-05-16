Madeira has already advanced with the fourth dose of vaccination against covid-19

The Regional Health Service hopes to vaccinate up to 6,000 people. Process advances in health and elderly units

The Autonomous Region of Madeira has already advanced with the fourth dose of vaccination against Covid-19. The process started in health units and others linked to the elderly and immunocompromised population.

Herberto Jesus, regional director of health, said this afternoon that the process should reach a universe of six thousand people. Now, after the critical and most widespread phase of Covid-19 is over, it is time to “look at health as a whole”.

From Diário Notícias

 

  1. This is very interesting, considering that my husband went into the clinic in Porto Santo about three weeks ago and was told there were no plans at all for the Madeira Region to give a fourth dose of the vaccine. He is 81 years old, a permanent resident here, immunocompromised himself and has a family member in Germany who is undergoing chemotherapy. As he was planning to visit this family member, he then contacted a doctor in Germany and was told of course he could be vaccinated, and he has been. Has this been a quick decision, or is the clinic here on Porto Santo rather lacking in information?

