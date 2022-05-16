Work began on the Marítimo stadium

As announced, this morning the process of removing the turf from the Marítimo stadium began, with the aim of replacing the irrigation and drainage system, and subsequently placing a new turf.

This first phase consists of the removal of all the lawn and the land that supports it, which, in conjunction with the company responsible for the work, will extend until the end of this Wednesday.

Rui Fontes was present at the stadium, accompanying the entire initial process, he also revealed that the new pitch will be ready before the start of the new football season.

From Diário Notícias

