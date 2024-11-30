The plane that made an emergency landing in France on its way to Madeira has returned to London

The easyJet plane bound for Madeira that this morning diverted to Nantes airport, in France, after issuing an emergency alert, ended up returning to London.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320, landed at Gatwick Airport in London just after 11am, from where it had taken off early in the morning bound for Madeira International Airport. The journey was interrupted in the first hour of the journey when it was flying at an altitude of over 10 thousand metres, then flying over the extreme north-west of France, and diverted its route to make an emergency landing at Nantes Airport, at around 08:15.

The aircraft remained ‘on the ground’ for around two hours, having since taken off, not to resume the journey to Funchal, as planned, but to return to its point of origin, where it landed at around 11:20.

At the same time on the ANA website, this flight, which was scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 11:10, remained unchanged, remaining ‘open’. The departure of the flight was changed, and is scheduled for 17:35.

From Diário Notícias

