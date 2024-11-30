Temperatures during the night exceeded 28 ºC in Ponta do Sol and 27 ºC in Porto Moniz

November ends with ‘tropical nights’ at eight of the 20 IPMA stations in Madeira.

As expected, surface air temperatures rose at the end of November, to the point of recording ‘summer’ air temperatures, including at night, which have been tropical again over the last two days. The highlight was the hot dawn of this Saturday, both on the south and north coasts, where surface temperatures reached 28.3 °C in Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo and 27.8°C in Porto Moniz.

After the minimum temperature did not drop below 20 °C (tropical night) at the Funchal/Lido and Porto Moniz stations between Thursday and Friday, last night was a ‘suffocating’ night in some coastal locations on the island of Madeira. It was a ‘tropical night’ at seven of the 19 IPMA meteorological stations on the island of Madeira (18) and in Porto Santo – it was also tropical at Selvagem Grande – but more significant were the maximum values ​​recorded during the night, with highlights including the 28.3 °C recorded at 00:10, at Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo, and the 27.8 °C, felt at 01:50, at Porto Moniz. In Porto Moniz and Funchal/Lido, the minimum during the night did not drop below 21.4 °C.

Unusual temperatures for the season.

Daytime, has also seen high temperatures in these areas. A very warm last day of November.

