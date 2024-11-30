IFCN stops supplying trees and branches usually used for Christmas decorations

As the Christmas season approaches, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) has decided to stop providing trees and branches that are usually used for Christmas decorations. The measure comes in response to the growing concern for environmental sustainability and the preservation of the region’s natural resources.

Traditionally, the IFCN has donated forestry materials for various celebrations, but cutting down trees exclusively for decorative purposes has become unsustainable. According to the Institute, this practice not only undermines conservation efforts, but also contradicts the institution’s commitment to protecting ecosystems.

“Christmas traditions, although important in our culture, must be compatible with the environmental responsibility that we must all adopt, especially in the face of the climate challenges we currently face,” reinforces the Institute.

The institution is now calling for creativity and the adoption of more sustainable alternatives, such as the use of decorations made from recycled or reusable materials or even natural trees produced exclusively for this purpose, from certified nurseries or producers. These solutions not only preserve the forest, but also promote conscious and responsible consumption.

The IFCN stresses that this decision aims to encourage the community and entities to celebrate a greener Christmas, especially after the recent disasters that affected the Region, highlighting the importance of protecting natural resources. “Change starts with small gestures. It is possible to maintain the Christmas spirit without compromising the environment,” highlights the institution, encouraging the population, schools, local authorities and companies to embrace this cause.

The community is also invited to share their sustainable ideas and practices, showing that it is possible to celebrate the Christmas season in a creative and environmentally friendly way. With this movement, the IFCN hopes to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability, promoting a Christmas that reflects not only tradition, but also respect and care for the planet.

From Jornal Madeira

