Fire in a pavilion in the West Zone Business Park

A fire broke out this afternoon in a company located in the West Zone Business Park (PEZO), with several firefighters being mobilized to the scene.

A dense column of smoke originating from one of the pavilions to the north of the old bridge – in the area of ​​the Via Rápida viaduct – revealed the fire, which was initially fought by ‘locals’ equipped with fire extinguishers and hoses, until the arrival of the firefighters – at least two heavy tanker trucks –, according to witnesses.

The PSP also attended the scene.

For now it has not been possible to obtain further information from the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...