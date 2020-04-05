Even after many of the restrictive measures in force to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have been lifted, the general population will have to observe in their daily lives all the precautions that reduce the chances of contagion.

“Return to normal life will be done in a more gradual way”, observed the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, in today’s press conference to update the pandemic in the Region, contrary to the speed that characterised the imposition measures.

And people will have to continue to have the care they currently follow, namely in terms of social distance and daily hand hygiene.