The approximately 95 people who were quarantining at the Quinta do Lorde resort in Caniçal were transferred yesterday to the Vila Galé hotel in Santa Cruz, according to RTP-Madeira.

The JM tried to obtain confirmation from the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, which referred the clarification of the situation to the 6 pm videoconference.

Guests should have had the Covid-19 screening test, but this will not have happened.

Sunday morning, a source heard by our newspaper, said there had been an unexpected arrival of people at the Santa Cruz hotel, without knowing why.

According to ISAÚDE data, revealed yesterday, the Hotel Vila Galé already had 143 people staying in quarantine, and it should have more than 240 at this time.

Crazy to be moving these people about when most only had 6 days left of quarantine to finish, putting more people at risk for no reason.