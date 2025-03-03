Road between Poço da Neve and Pico do Areeiro closed due to snowfall

The road between Poço da Neve and Pico do Areeiro was closed early this afternoon as a precaution due to snowfall, Manuel Filipe, president of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), informed JM.

“At the moment, the only road that is restricted is access to Pico do Areeiro, from Poço da Neve upwards . And it was closed as a precautionary measure by the Regional Roads Directorate”, he pointed out.

The president of the IFCN assured that the institute is in constant coordination with the Regional Civil Protection Service and the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) and that, taking into account the evolution of the weather during the night, a new assessment will be made tomorrow, especially with regard to the road between Eira do Serrado and Pico do Areeiro, which, for now, remains open.

“If there is ice and snow tomorrow, it will be closed. The other roads are regional, but if there is snow it is possible that both the Pico do Arieiro and Achada de Teixeira roads will be closed, as they are the most problematic ones”, he assures.

From Jornal Madeira

