Three cars were hit today by falling rocks in São Vicente, more precisely on Viaexpresso 4, at kilometer 13.9.

The cars were moving, but despite the scare the drivers were not injured.

One of the vehicles suffered significant material damage, as illustrated in the photograph.

The Viaexpresso team was on site, as well as the Public Security Police who took charge of the incident.

