One Accident after another this morning.Tobi Hughes·3rd March 2025Madeira News This morning, a violent accident occurred on Rua Alferes Veiga Pestana, at the exit of the Cota 40 tunnel, in Campo da Barca. Apparently no one was injured in this accident, but the cars were badly damaged. From Diário Notícias