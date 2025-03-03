Accident on Avenida do Mar causes traffic congestion

Accident on Avenida do Mar causes traffic congestionTobi Hughes·3rd March 2025Madeira News A collision that occurred a few moments ago between a light vehicle and a bus, on Avenida do Mar, is causing traffic congestion. The collision did not cause any injuries, but buses and trucks are unable to pass. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related