GOVERNMENT EXONERATES CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CEO

The Government dismissed the chairman of the Board of Directors and the executive chairman of TAP, Manuel Beja and Christine Ourmières-Widener, following the IGF report on the departure of Alexandra Reis from the company, announced the Minister of Finance.

TAP: IGF CONCLUDES THAT THE AGREEMENT IS NULL AND THE GOVERNMENT ASKS ALEXANDRA REIS TO RETURN THE INDEMNITY

The General Inspection of Finance concluded that the agreement signed for the departure of Alexandra Reis from TAP is null, said the Government, which will ask for the refund of the amounts.

“The assessment by the General Inspectorate of Finance [IGF] concluded that the agreement entered into in February 2022 is void. It appeals to the need to restore the legality of the termination procedure and makes the return of funds eligible”, said the Minister of Finance, Fernando Medina, who was speaking at a press conference in Lisbon, regarding the delivery of the IGF report on the departure of Alexandra Reis from TAP.

Verification by the IGF of the legality of the compensation paid to Alexandra Reis was determined on December 27 last year by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Medina, and by the then Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Pedro Nuno Santos.

Last December, Alexandra Reis took office as Secretary of State for the Treasury, having then sparked controversy over the compensation she received when she left the state-owned airline (500,000 euros).

In a written statement sent to Lusa that month, Alexandra Reis said that the termination agreement “as a director of companies in the TAP universe” and the revocation of her “employment contract with TAP SA, both requested by TAP, as well as its public communication, was agreed between the legal teams of both parties, mandated to ensure the adoption of best practices and strict compliance with all legal precepts”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...