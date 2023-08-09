Madeirans enjoy sunny days at the beach and suggest some improvements

Vítor Prior, director of the Funchal Meteorological Observatory, confirmed that very hot days are approaching in Madeira and countless people are looking to cool off.

DIÁRIO and TSF-Madeira were at the Lido bathing complex and Praia Formosa to carry out a survey among Madeirans about this bathing season.

Michelle and Luke, two Dutch people who are on holiday in the Region, chose to cool off at the Lido bathing complex due to its proximity to the hotel where they are staying and because, as they said: “We like to swim in the ocean.”

The proximity of Praia Formosa to their home was one of the reasons why bathers Ana Isabel and Gonçalo Natividade chose this beach. The choice of this beach resort was not only due to its proximity but also because “it is always clean and has good surveillance.”

Bathers make suggestions

There were several suggestions given by bathers questioned by the DIÁRIO. Maria Santos suggests an improvement in the Lido parking lots. Elsa Reis considers that it would be an improvement for Praia Formosa if “the stones were removed”, with a view to improving access to the beach.

The favorite destination of Madeirans, according to what DIÁRIO was able to find out, is the Region itself.

Nuno Henriques, 18 years old, even says that “Madeira is beautiful” and that, for this reason, he will remain in the Region. When asked how much she intended to spend on her holidays to Porto Santo, Rosália Júnior, 77, says that “the way things are, even on a budget, it is difficult.” Spain and Italy were also mentioned by some bathers.

This text and video were prepared by interns José Vale and Leandro Gomes, under the supervision of executive editor João Filipe Pestana

