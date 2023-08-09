Madeira Concerts

Upcoming Concerts:

🌟 10th Thursday (7:30 PM) – Backyard Jazz Sessions 🌟

Immerse yourself in the world of enchanting Jazz as two virtuosos, Bruno Santos on guitar and Ricardo Toscano on saxophone, unite their extraordinary talents. Witness a mesmerizing dialogue between their instruments as they breathe new life into timeless Jazz standards. Be captivated by the sparks of creativity that fly, painting a canvas of originality in the air. Join us in celebrating the genius of Portuguese Jazz, as these two maestros set the stage ablaze with their harmonious brilliance.

🎸 12th Saturday (7:30 PM) – Blues BB King to Eric Clapton 🎸

Step into the heart and soul of the blues with a night that pays homage to the legends, BB King and Eric Clapton. Let the rhythm of the blues wash over you as our exceptional duo brings these icons to life on stage. Feel the raw emotion, the deep resonance, and the soul-stirring power of their music. It’s not just a concert – it’s a connection to the roots of blues, a live experience that will send shivers down your spine and leave you craving the next note.

