VACCINATION: DATES AND LOCATIONS FOR THE THIRD DOSE

The Regional Directorate of Health issued this Sunday night specifying the dates and places of vaccination, the third dose, for the next few days.

The content of the information is as follows:

As part of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, we would like to remind you that the booster of the vaccine against COVID-19 in RAM is currently taking place. The third dose is being given to everyone aged 18 years and over and more than six months after the second dose of the vaccine.

It is not necessary to make an appointment, just attend one of the vaccination centers according to the following program:

So from November 1st to 7th, the RAM Vaccination Centers will work with the following schedule:

November 1st (Monday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-14:00

– November 2nd (Tuesday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00 – 18:00

Calheta Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

São Vicente Vaccination Center – opening hours: 11:00-16:00

– November 3rd (Wednesday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00 – 18:00

Porto Moniz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

– November 4th (Thursday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00 – 18:00

Santana Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-15:00

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

– November 5th (Friday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00 – 18:00

Ponta do Sol Vaccination Center- opening hours: 13:00-16:00

– November 6th (Saturday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

Câmara de Lobos Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Machico Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

Ribeira Brava Vaccination Center (location: Ribeira Brava Health Center) – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

– November 7th (Sunday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-14:00

We ask all people who have not yet been vaccinated, residing in RAM, to try to privilege these times on the days mentioned.

The COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to all residents aged 12 and over (inclusive), at any vaccination center in RAM.

For more information contact the SRS VACCINE hotline (800 210 263).

