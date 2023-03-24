PTP demands intervention by the Public Ministry in the Hotel School

The Portuguese Labor Party (PTP) in Madeira demands that the Public Prosecutor’s Office investigate the reported complaint of slavery at the Professional School of Hospitality and Tourism in Madeira, reported under the title “Complaints for discrimination at the Hotel School” on page 15 of the Diário this Friday.

“The news from DN Madeira today about slavery at the Hotel School is worrying and the PTP demands that the competent entities, namely the Public Prosecutor’s Office, investigate this issue in depth”, begins by demanding a note from the PTP signed by its president Quintino Costa.

“In addition to the human question to which emigrants are subject, there is also the question of the image for Tourism and the image of the Autonomous Region of Madeira itself”, he recalls. “In 2023 there is news that a professional school that was public and was a reference, which enslaves workers, which has businessmen who collaborated in this slavery is shameful for the Region”, he laments.

Labor indignation goes further: “How can we expect students to want to enter a professional career where situations like this are already witnessed at school? as in the Conservatório – Escola Profissional das Artes da Madeira, Eng.º Luiz Peter Clode, which for decades hid cases of sexual abuse of minors and archived the processes.”

Quintino Costa hopes that, “this time, the competent authorities will take the necessary measures, namely the Public Ministry and forces with responsibilities in this area”. And he concludes: “Once again, the Portuguese Labor Party hereby expresses that the Hotel School, being an essential school for training workers in the Hospitality and Tourism area, must pass as soon as possible to the responsibility of the public administration, be a training reference, an example of training and valuing workers essential to the economic engine of the Region.”

