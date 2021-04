Following the Lola Depression, Madeira will experience, this Thursday, the first effects of the meteorological phenomenon. Therefore, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) foresees periods of rain, more intense and persistent from the end of the afternoon today.

The wind will blow from weak to moderate (10 to 25 km / h) from the west quadrant, becoming moderate (20 to 35 km / h) southwest from mid-morning and moderate to strong (30 to 45 km / h) h) in the highlands.

From Diário Notícias