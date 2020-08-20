The Mayor of Ribeira Brava posted on his Facebook page a photo showing how a small part of the Ribeira Brava waterfront is almost complete, and is expected to reopen soon. On the same note, he also thanked all those who were on the ground.

“It is not long before our coastal road is reopened. Another great work in our land. As a native of Ribeirabravense, I can only thank everyone who worked either in the offices or on the ground for this reality. Thank you! ”He wrote.

It is recalled that, as the JM reported, the requalification works for the marginal of Ribeira Brava, between the village and Tabua, started in September 2018, at a cost of 1.9 million euros.

Images from Brava Plan.