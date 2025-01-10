New Tourist Attraction For Ponta do Pargo

If you have seen the Diário Notícias today, then you wouldn’t have missed the planned suspension walkway for Ponta do Pargo.

With a photo of the project taking up the entire width of the front, images are seen for the new suspension bridge at Ponta do Pargo . Albuquerque has already given the green light to the 420-metre infrastructure, which will cost 1.6 million euros and will be the new tourist attraction in the western zone, identical to the one in Arouca.

Below is a photo of the one in Arouca in Portugal.

