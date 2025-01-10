New Tourist Attraction For Ponta do Pargo

If you have seen the Diário Notícias today, then you wouldn’t have missed the planned suspension walkway for Ponta do Pargo.

With a photo of the project taking up the entire width of the front, images are seen for the new suspension bridge at Ponta do Pargo . Albuquerque has already given the green light to the 420-metre infrastructure, which will cost 1.6 million euros and will be the new tourist attraction in the western zone, identical to the one in Arouca.

Below is a photo of the one in Arouca in Portugal.

  1. And so the conversion of Madeira into an island version of Disneyland continues!
    And how many extra car parking facilities, that will also have to be created to serve this new “tourist” attraction, will be available? And how much extra will the construction of these obviously needed car parking facilities cost on top of the 1.6m euros?

    1. You are soooo right with the conversion of Madeira into an island version of Disneyland. And that is another reason some tourists who love the Madeira of a few years ago before the building of the huge hotels etc will attempt to find another place. Us Canadians love Madeira but it is getting waaaay too big waaaay too fast and waaaaaay too expensive to enable us to travel there. Madeira is being ruined and whoever let those 23 new car rental companies into the country a couple of years ago this month should be let go. And they wonder why there is so much congestion on the roads. We have never rented a car and take the public transportation, tours and cabs to get around hence no parking problems for us. Seems not much common sense in keeping Madeira a wonderful place to visit or at least it used to be.

  2. I agree with Michael, everything for the tourist nothing for the local population who are the ‘real’ Madeira. Money for a walkway but none to get the hospital finished

    1. Purely demagogic speech. Have you looked at the hospital construction site recently? Do you think that shows up there with no investment? The hospital is around 500M€, how can you say nothing is being done for the locals?

      No one ever said there’s no money for the hospital. There IS money for the hospital but a downed government is legally impeded of lunching a 200M€ public tender.

  4. Agree with Michael and PdsPete. Bang goes what was another peaceful and natural place. Let’s not forget the toilets, ticket booths, tacky souvenir shops and undoubtedly overpriced eateries.
    Madeira is being prostituted in the name of tourism and there’ll be no going back. It’s already drowning in this crap.

