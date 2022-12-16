Madeira under yellow warning due to rain and sea unrest

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has launched new meteorological warnings for Madeira and once again places the Region under yellow warning due to rain and maritime agitation.

The Portuguese agency predicts that the South Coast and Mountainous Regions should have periods of rain, sometimes heavy, and accompanied by a thunderstorm between midnight and midday on December 19 (Monday).

The IPMA also leaves a warning for maritime agitation on the North Coast, South Coast and Porto Santo, with waves that can reach 5 meters. This notice is valid between 6 pm on Sunday (18 December) and 3 pm on Monday (19 December).

The rain should persist until Tuesday, the 20th, but with a particular impact on Monday the 19th, where it could be temporarily strong and across the entire Region.

Like this: Like Loading...