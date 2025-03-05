Prior authorisation to travel to the UK will be mandatory from 2 April

Europeans travelling to the United Kingdom will be required, from April 2, to obtain prior authorisation, which will cost 12 euros and can be requested digitally from today.

The Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is already required for visa-exempt visitors from outside the European Union.

Similar to ESTA in the United States, ETA aims to strengthen border security, according to British authorities.

From 10:00 today, citizens of around thirty European countries – including all those in the European Union (EU), with the exception of Ireland – can begin the process of obtaining this authorization.

The request can be made via the “UK ETA” app or the British government website, in a process that should take just a few minutes, according to the British Home Office.

The cost will currently be £10 (€12), but the government plans to increase the amount to £16 on a date that has not yet been specified.

The ETA allows stays of up to six months, in addition to unlimited travel for two years, but the application must be renewed in the event of a passport change.

The system was launched in 2023 to “secure borders” by “digitizing the immigration system.”

“ETA’s expansion worldwide confirms our commitment to strengthening security through technology and innovation,” commented Secretary of State for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra.

From April 2, all travelers will need an ETA or visa to travel to the United Kingdom, which left the European Union in 2020.

From Diário Notícias

