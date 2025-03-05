Porto Santo Line cancels trips of the ship Lobo Marinho scheduled for March 7th and 8th

Company opens extra trips this Thursday, the 6th.

The unsettled cold weather will continue into the weekend, with rain at times, rough seas with waves up to 7-8 meters on the north and north-west, and strong winds. The Canaries have also had very bad weather over the last days with torrential rain and flooding.

Porto Santo Line has cancelled the Lobo Marinho trips scheduled for 7 and 8 March. The company states that the bad weather conditions forecast for Porto Santo “could jeopardise the safety of its passengers and the ship”.

The following trips are therefore cancelled on Friday: the connection to Porto Santo, which was due to take place at 7pm, as well as the connection to Funchal, scheduled for 10:30pm.

Likewise, on Saturday, the trip to Porto Santo, which was supposed to take place at 8 am, and the connection to Funchal, at 6 pm, will not take place.

Alternatively, new trips have been opened for tomorrow (6 March), one at 8 am to Porto Santo and another, at 6 pm, to Funchal.

To change tickets to another date, passengers can contact the number (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 7 pm and at the weekend, from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 6 pm (closed on public holidays).

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...