Access Closed – More Snow Expected

Access to Pico do Areeiro and Achada do Teixeira remains closed. It is also not possible to travel on several trails, as Manuel Filipe, president of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, told Antena 1.

The regional roads that provide access to the top of Pico do Areeiro and Achada do Teixeira will remain closed, as snowfall is expected again.

Manuel Filipe insists on appealing to those who want to go to mountainous areas to see the snow, that areas are closed to traffic.

Trails and roads have been closed due to accumulating snow and sleet.

