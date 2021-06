Spain’s Balearic islands, Malta, Madeira, and some islands in the Caribbean – including Barbados – have been added to England’s travel green list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

The Balearic islands are made up of Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca and Formentera.

The move means those heading to some popular holiday hotspots will not have to quarantine on their return following the latest review of the travel traffic light system.

The changes come into effect at 4am on Wednesday 30 June.

Taken from Sky News