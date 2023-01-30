ARMY REGRETS DEATH OF MADEIRAN SOLDIER IN SANTA MARGARIDA “CAUSED BY FIREARM”

The Army regretted today the death of a Madeiran soldier, born in the municipality of Santa Cruz, in the Campo Militar de Santa Margarida, in Santarém, adding that this was “caused by a firearm” and addressed to the family “all the support and solidarity ”.

In a statement, the branch writes that “it is with regret and consternation that the Army informs of the death of a soldier, caused by a firearm, in the Campo Militar de Santa Margarida, yesterday at 20:00, a situation that is being investigated by the authorities.

The branch “deeply regrets what happened” adding that it is providing psychological support to the relatives of the soldier who died and to the other soldiers “who were on duty in the Unit, through the Center for Applied Psychology of the Army”.

“In this moment of mourning, pain and suffering for the family, friends and for the Portuguese Army, the General Chief of Staff of the Army conveys all support and solidarity to the family”, it reads.

The soldier died on Sunday night at Campo Militar de Santa Margarida, in Santarém, an official Army source confirmed to the Lusa agency on Sunday, after the information was provided by TVI/CNN Portugal. At the time, the branch indicated that the death would have occurred in circumstances “still to be determined”.

The branch said that the National Republican Guard (GNR) and the Military Judicial Police (PJM) were present at the site.

From Jornal Madeira

