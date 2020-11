A man in his 40s who was infected with coronavirus who was in isolation in a house in the Ilhéus area, in Funchal, was recently transported – at 11.30 am this Friday – to the hospital with great breathing difficulties, AgoraMadeira knows.

The transport was made by the Covid-19 Team of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and the man was admitted to the Covid-19 Polyvalent Unit of the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

As it was possible to ascertain, the worsening of symptoms was sudden.

