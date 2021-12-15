MACHICO’S MARKET NIGHT STANDS WITHOUT ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

The City Council of Machico said, in a statement, that the ‘Market Night’ scheduled for December 17, Friday, will undergo changes in its costumes on the recommendation of health authorities.

In this sense, the Câmara highlights:

– The stalls present in Largo da Praça (event venue) will only have sellers of vegetables, fruits and others, such as typical Christmas sweets;

– The entertainment of the event with cultural groups from the municipality will be in “street entertainment” mode, without using a stage to avoid gatherings; It is further informed that the entertainment of the event will take place from 9 pm, with the participation of the Dance and Singing Group of the Casa do Povo in Água de Pena, Tuna of the Casa do Povo of Machico and the Municipal Band of Machico and the Philharmonic of Associação Banda Municipal de Machico, ending at 23:30.

In the same note, the municipality reinforces the call to the population to comply with safety standards, including the use of masks, and also informs that the testing of covid-19 was reinforced on the day before and on the day of the event (December 16th and 17th) at the Machico Parish Council, between 9:30 and 18:30.

