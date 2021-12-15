IVBAM PROMOTES TASTINGS OF MADEIRA WINE, MADEIRA RUM AND DELICACIES BETWEEN DECEMBER 20TH AND 29TH

The Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Handicraft Institute (IVBAM) said in a statement that it will promote during the Christmas and New Year 2021 celebrations, on Avenida Arriaga’s Central Plate, the events ‘Vinho Madeira & Delicacies de Natal’ and ‘Rum Madeira & Chocolates’, traditional products that “can’t be missing from the party.”

According to the note sent to the editorial staff, these events will comprise a series of sessions, which start on the 20th and end on the 29th of December, located in a space adjacent to the Madeira Embroidery and Handicrafts stand.

The event ‘Madeira Wine & Christmas Delicacies’ will feature sessions on the 20th, 22nd, 27th and 29th of December, in which Madeira Wines, of different degrees of sweetness and ages, will be harmonized with delicacies appropriate to each type of wine. The wines in the tasting were provided by the Madeira Wine producing companies: HM Borges, Barbeito Wines, Madeira Vintners (CAF), Justino’s Madeira Wines, J Faria & Filhos, Henriques & Henriques, Blandy’s/Madeira Wine Company and Pereira D Oliveira.

In turn, the ‘Rum da Madeira & Chocolates’ tastings are scheduled for the 21st and 28th of December and will feature rums from the following companies: Engenho Novo da Madeira; Florentino Izildo Gouveia Ferreira – O Reizinho; Society of Engenhos da Calheta and Engenhos do Norte. Each session will feature a pairing of 2 rums with 2 chocolates.

The entire space created for these events invites you to taste these two excellent regional products, in a Christmas atmosphere.

Each session will cost 5 euros, lasting 30 minutes, starting at 5:30 pm, with a limit of 15 people.

Participation requires prior registration, at each session, by sending an email to: promocao.ivbam@madeira.gov.pt , expressing interest, such as an advance payment of €5, which can be transferred to the IVBAM IBAN ( PT50 0781 0112 0112 0014 6911 1) or delivered to the IVBAM employee, present at the Madeira Embroidery and Handicrafts stand, on Av. Arriaga, between December 15 and 29, between 10:00 and 19:00.

These Madeira Wine and Rum promotional events are important not only for their inherent association with Madeiran Christmas traditions, but also for the fact that both represent excellent suggestions for this Christmas.

These events are part of the Promotional Plans for Madeira Wine and Madeira Rum, being 85% co-financed under the “Regional Operational Program for Madeira 2014-2020” and the remainder supported by the Regional Budget.

