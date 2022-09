Located in Quebra Costas, Funchal, Holy Trinity Church announced that it will be open, every day, until September 19, for private prayer and reflection and for the signing of the book of condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Services will be held at 11 am on Sunday 11th September and Sunday 18th September 2022.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth is on Monday 19th September at 11am.

