270 BUILDINGS LICENSED IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR, UP 15.9%

In the first half of 2022, 270 buildings were licensed, representing an increase of 15.9% compared to the same period in 2021 (233), reveals the Regional Directorate and Statistics of Madeira, also noting that the buildings licensed and completed in Autonomous Region of Madeira grew compared to the same period last year.

“Of the licensed construction and demolition works, 68.9% corresponded to new constructions (186), of which 91.4% were destined for family housing (170). These works led to the licensing of 371 dwellings in new constructions for family housing, 53.3% more than in the 1st half of 2021 (242).

As for completed buildings, in this semester, these increased by 0.7% compared to the same period in the previous year, totaling 146 buildings, of which 60.3% were new constructions for family housing (88). With regard to dwellings completed in new construction for family housing (253), the results indicate an increase of 76.9% compared to the same semester in 2021 (143).

From Jornal Madeira

