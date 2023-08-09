ORANGE WARNING FOR HOT WEATHER IN MADEIRA AND PORTO SANTO EXTENDED UNTIL 5 PM ON SATURDAY

The temperature could hit 34° in some places on Saturday.

As you can see here , the IPMA had placed the south coast of Madeira and Porto Santo under an orange warning, which has now been extended until 5 pm on Saturday, August 12th.

The persistence of very high maximum temperature values ​​led the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) to open an orange warning for Madeira and Porto Santo, which has now been extended for several hours

The south coast of Madeira and Porto Santo will be under orange warning between 00:00 this morning (Thursday) and 00:00 on Saturday, after the yellow until midnight today. The orange warning indicates a moderate to high risk meteorological situation and the yellow one is issued by the IPMA whenever there is a risk situation for certain activities dependent on the meteorological situation, now until 5 pm on Saturday.

This warning could well be extended through Sunday also.

IPMA predicts until Saturday maximum temperature values ​​above 30 degrees Celsius in most of the south coast and Porto Santo.

This Wednesday, temperatures had already reached 27.0 at the Airport and 27.5 Celsius in Funchal. The highest temperature had been verified at the São Vicente station (28.0º)

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...