M/S Ventura was in Port today, and two more cruise ships this month.

Coming from Southampton, the M/S Ventura is returning to the port of Funchal this Wednesday, for a stopover of around ten hours, with sailing scheduled for 5 pm, heading for La Palma. On board, JM found out, there are 3,351 passengers and 1,177 crew members, making a total of 4,528 people.

The M/S Ventura is expected to return to Funchal on September 28th for a new stopover.

Until then, according to APRAM – Portos da Madeira pier reservations, which can be consulted online, this month of August Funchal will also be visited by MSC Virtuosa, on the 17th, and Bolette, on the 20th of August.

Among the characteristics of the M/S Ventura, note, 291 meters long and 116 thousand tons. She is the second largest ship in service with P&O Cruises.

From Jornal Madeira

