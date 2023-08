On the 11th, the Tribute to the Fisherman will take place, within the framework of the Espada Preto Gastronomic Festival, in Câmara de Lobos.

The festival, starting at 7 pm, will be attended by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

The 31st edition of the festival will take place between the 10th and 13th of August, in the bay of the fishing town.

