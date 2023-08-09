MUNICIPALITY OF SANTANA BETS ON A NEW FESTIVAL TO ATTRACT CROWDS

The municipality of Santana promotes, from the 17th to the 20th of August, the first edition of the Santana North Festival.

This is the first summer music festival to take place in Santana. Speaking to Rádio Santana, Dinarte Fernandes, president of the municipality, revealed that this event represents a bet to attract crowds to the locality.

The festival will guarantee a lot of animation, over the four days, where well-known names in national music will perform, including GNR, KURA, KISS KISS BANG BANG and Aurea, in addition to the range of regional artists, including Garcias, João Quintino and João Vinagre, among others.

From Jornal Madeira

