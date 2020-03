The citizen who recently returned from Brazil and who was arrested yesterday in a supermarket in Funchal for not respecting the quarantine is currently at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça and will undergo the covid-19 test, confirmed Pedro Ramos.

If the test “is positive and there are no symptoms, this citizen will be detained and accompanied by the regional health authority because it is a particular situation that we do not want to be repeated many times”, said the regional secretary of Health.

From JM