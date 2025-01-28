Levada dos Cedros trail closed due to landslides

The PR 14 Levada dos Cedros (Fanal – Curral Falso) walking trail is temporarily closed due to several landslides, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) announced this afternoon.

The IFCN adds that the following trails remain closed: PR 1.3 Encumeada Trail; PR 4 Barreiro Levada; PR 7 Moinho Levada; PR 12 Encumeada Royal Trail; PR 19 Paul do Mar Royal Trail; PR 20 Jardim do Mar Trail; PR 23 Azenha Levada; PR 27 Planalto Glacier and PR 28 Rocha Vermelha Levada.

According to the same source, the following walking trails are partially passable: PR 1 Vereda do Areeiro – passable trail from Pico do Areeiro to the Pedra Rija Viewpoint, at km 1.2PR 2 Vereda do Urzal – passable trail from Lombo do Urzal to km 6.2PR 9 Levada do Caldeirão Verde – passable trail from Queimadas to the junction with Vereda da Ilha, at km 4.5PR 17 Caminho do Pináculo e Folhadal – passable trail between Encumeada and Bica da Cana.

“Given that the walking trails are located in areas subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent natural erosion, we advise you to take precautions when carrying out them and to comply with safety standards”, warns the IFCN.

The Environment Department stresses that if any abnormal situation is found (occurrence of breaks, existence of branches/trees obstructing the path, and/or others) that has occurred on pedestrian trails, it must be reported to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, IP-RAM.

From Jornal Madeira

