LEDA PESTANA LAUNCHES HER FIRST BOOK ‘AMOR’

The work presentation event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22nd, at 7 pm at the Madeira Press Museum. Dedicated to all ages, the initiative has free admission.

The event will take place in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, at the Madeira Press Museum, as in addition to being the author’s birthplace, it was also the “stage” for the entire genesis of history, which will be made known to us through its words and their writing. The date was chosen because it is a date with a very special and emotional meaning for the author.

This reason will be revealed on the day of the event. In addition to the author and illustrator, the presentation of the book will be attended by professor Luísa Paolinelli, reading mediator Catarina Claro and even Carlos Diogo representing Cadmus publishing house. The launch will feature an oral narration of the story by the author of the book, followed by a presentation of the work and an autograph session. The public will be able to purchase the work firsthand as FNAC will be responsible for selling the books.

It should be noted that an original soundtrack was created for this story. With musical composition by Afonso Martins and mixing/mastering by Pedro Martins, the music will be available, through a QR Code, to be used and enjoyed by all the curious. This is an original resource that will provide readers with a melodious and moving read.

This initiative will have the unconditional support of several partners: FNAC, Câmara de Lobos City Council, Madeira Press Museum, Esound, Na Minha Terra – Canal TV, Graça Reis – Florist, Fábrica Santo António, Sparkle Moments, Sonhos à Medida, Planeta das Festas by Nádia, Cantinho Doce, Sociedade Vinícola de Palmela, Uau Cacau, Doce Satisfação, Confectionery and Color Box.

From Jornal Madeira

