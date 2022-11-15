PS CRITICIZES ALBUQUERQUE’S ‘PING-PONG’ AND CALADO’S POSTURE IN THE FACE OF ESCALATING INSECURITY

Sérgio Gonçalves, president of PS-Madeira, criticized, today, the ‘Ping-pong’ of Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government and the negligence of the escalation of insecurity in the city of Funchal by Pedro Calado, president of the CMF, deploring that both do nothing to stop the violence and insecurity that every day makes headlines in newspapers or open news on radio and television channels.

“While insecurity takes on an increasingly worrying dimension in the Region, in particular in the city of Funchal, the presidents of the Regional Government and of the Funchal City Council entertain themselves with word games, in an “innocuous ping-pong” that in no way contributes to solving the problem”, lamented today the leader of the Madeiran socialists, in a note sent to the newsrooms.

“If, on the one hand, we have a mayor who limits himself to saying and unsaying what he has said and who, in practice, does not take any decision. On the other hand, we have a president of the government who continues in an irresponsible and already ridiculous way of denial, repeating over and over that there is no insecurity and that people can leave their doors open”, said Sérgio Gonçalves.

The leader of the Socialists thus accuses Miguel Albuquerque of wanting to throw sand in the eyes of Madeirans, but warns that this is a problem that cannot continue to be ignored, otherwise it will continue to get worse.

“In recent days, we have seen a number of news reporting this type of episode, including one with a fatal outcome”, he lamented, stressing that urgent action is needed.

On the other hand, Sérgio Gonçalves pointed to the mayor of Funchal, who has spent the last few days either foolishly defending the patrolling of the city by the Army, or trying to correct his statements, while insecurity grows.

For the PS president, the problem cannot be solved with mere words and requires concrete actions. In this sense, he recalls that the irresponsibility of the PSD and the CDS has twice led to the creation of the Municipal Police proposed by the PS, an system that could help to deter deviant behavior. “If the Speaker of the House justifies this refusal by saying that he doesn’t want people behind desks anymore, then it’s a matter of reorganizing the enforcement services,” he stressed.

Returning to the President of the Government, who only yesterday referred to the “terrible addiction” caused by the drug ‘bloom’ and who defended a multidisciplinary intervention in order to cure and integrate these people, Sérgio Gonçalves limits himself to asking: “Why are the majority PSD/CDS refused to debate in the Legislative Assembly the creation of a therapeutic community for social reintegration proposed by the PS?”

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...