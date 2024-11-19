Fire in Porto Santo in the aftermath phase and no injuries reported

The fire that broke out this afternoon at Inatel in Porto Santo did not have any major consequences, with no injuries reported.

Everything is now calmer, after the intervention of the Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters, who took charge of the incident, in which the PSP was also present.

According to a firefighter source, the fire is already in the aftermath phase.

The fire, apparently, originated in the electrical panel of that hotel unit.

Professionals from the Electricity Company are also on site.

