Collision between bus and taxi clogs Rua do Anadia

A collision between a taxi and a bus at the end of Rua do Anadia, in Funchal, more precisely at the last traffic light before Praça da Autonomia, is seriously affecting road traffic in downtown Funchal.

According to what was possible to ascertain, there were no injuries to report, just minimal side damage to the two vehicles, but enough to leave them stopped awaiting resolution, possibly from the PSP, who were not yet on site at 7:25 am.

The biggest consequence is a gigantic queue of cars, but above all dozens of buses that are in high demand at this time. In practice, until the two lanes are cleared, everything will come to a standstill.

From Diário Notícias

