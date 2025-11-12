Albuquerque guarantees full cooperation with the PJ’s investigations at EEM.

Miguel Albuquerque assured that the Regional Government is “fully available” to collaborate with the judicial authorities in the proceedings taking place at the Madeira Electricity Company (EEM), a piece of news that was reported by DIÁRIO.

“As I have always said, we are available to collaborate with any judicial functions of the State. I have no problem with that,” stated the President of the Regional Government this morning on the sidelines of a visit to a primary school in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, assuring that he is unaware of the details of the process.

“I have no idea what this is about specifically, but I reaffirm the Government’s full willingness to cooperate with the Justice system,” he added.

The statements come in the wake of investigations carried out by the Judicial Police at EEM’s headquarters in Funchal, as part of ongoing investigations related to the public company’s activities.

From Diário Notícias

