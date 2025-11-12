Porto Santo Line cancels tomorrow’s trips due to bad weather.

Porto Santo Line has announced the cancellation of trips scheduled for tomorrow, November 13th, between Madeira and Porto Santo, due to bad weather.

The affected trips are the Funchal-Porto Santo connection, scheduled for 8:00 AM, and the Porto Santo-Funchal connection, scheduled for 6:00 PM.

According to the statement issued by the company, the expected weather conditions for Porto Santo could compromise passenger safety, leading to the cancellation decision.

However, in order to offer alternatives, extra trips were opened for Friday the 14th, namely for the Funchal – Porto Santo route: 8:00 am (extra trip) and 7:00 pm; and Porto Santo – Funchal: 12:00 pm (extra trip) and 10:30 pm.

Passengers requiring further information can contact Porto Santo Line by telephone (+351) 291 210 300, by WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or by email infopsl@gruposousa.pt.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...