35 soldiers infected on a ship in Porto Santo

Thirty-five soldiers aboard the Corvette António Enes, moored on the island of Porto Santo, are infected with covid-19, all with mild symptoms, a source from the Portuguese Navy told Lusa.

Speaking to Lusa, the Navy spokeswoman said that the cases were identified on Tuesday in the Corvette António Enes after rapid tests were carried out.

“Thirty-five tested positive and another 34 negative. All are vaccinated and had been tested before the start of the trip”, said Nádio Rijo, adding that those infected have mild symptoms and are being quarantined on board the Corvette.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...