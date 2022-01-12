Cold night in Madeira, especially on the highest peaks

Madeira recorded today the first negative temperature of this year. Tonight the air temperature in Pico do Areeiro dropped to -0.1ºC, the most extreme value of the minimum temperature (until 07h00).

The extreme value of the highest minimum temperature was 16.8 ºC in Santa Cruz/Aeroporto.

In this municipality, at this time of the morning it starts to rain, as in Machico and Santana. Even in the high mountains, rain is already a reality.

Another area where the cold was felt is in Bica da Cana, where one of the extreme maximums was recorded (until 8 am) with 2.6 ºC, contrasting with 17.7 ºC in Porto Moniz.

