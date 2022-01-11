Madeira records daily maximum of 1,889 cases of covid

Madeira recorded, this Tuesday, another 1,889 positive cases of covid. There are also 1,369 more recovered.

There are 44 imported cases and 1845 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

The region has, to date, a total of 142 deaths associated with covid-19. There are now 1,369 more recovered cases to report. Thus, the Region now has 26,772 recovered cases.

There are 8,926 active cases, of which 276 are imported cases and 8,650 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 94 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (91 in Multipurpose Units and 3 in the of Intensive Care dedicated to covid-19) and 69 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest staying in their own accommodation.

