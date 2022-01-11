Madeira records daily maximum of 1,889 cases of covid

Tobi Hughes
Madeira News

Madeira recorded, this Tuesday, another 1,889 positive cases of covid. There are also 1,369 more recovered.

There are 44 imported cases and 1845 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

The region has, to date, a total of 142 deaths associated with covid-19. There are now 1,369 more recovered cases to report. Thus, the Region now has 26,772 recovered cases.

There are 8,926 active cases, of which 276 are imported cases and 8,650 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 94 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (91 in Multipurpose Units and 3 in the of Intensive Care dedicated to covid-19) and 69 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest staying in their own accommodation.

Tobi Hughes

7 Responses

  1. I was told ‘The more you test, the more “cases” you will find’. In consequence, lesser tests could result in lower numbers of new cases?? We heard similar suggestions from ex US president Trump. Why not stop testing altogether; logically we wouldn’t find anymore new cases and the pandemic would be dealt with? – Wishful thinking!!!

    Reply

  2. … In my opinion it’s now time for the Government to get brave and Stop mass testing and Stop the Insistence for wearing Masks (indoors or outdoors), leave it up to the individual to decide ,, as it seems Glaringly Obvious now that this is not a public health threat or Danger anymore …

    Reply

      1. … Many of my friends and family have had (this particular virus) Harold with no serious implications ,, I have though, had 3 friends that have died in road traffic accidents (2 where pedestrians) but I don’t insist that you or others should stop driving cars due to the Potential threat you may cause !!! …

        Reply

    2. I can’t agree with your assessment that Covid is no longer a public health threat or danger.
      In U.K. masks are not worn outside and there is quite a lot of non compliance with wearing them inside.
      Today in U.K. 379 people died of Covid. 2 were children (a boy less than 4 years old and a girl aged between 10 and 14).
      I’m happy to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask, and get a weekly test because I don’t want to see reports of deaths like that in Madeira. I also don’t want my family or myself to catch Covid and risk long term side effects that can remain even after a mild infection.
      Masks protect others more than they protect the wearer – and any one of us could be infected but without symptoms, so we should all protect those around us, and get tested regularly.

      Reply

      1. … Gill I was talking only about Madeira ,, it’s true though that 379 people died in the UK but I think that figure is for those who died (With covid) not Of covid …

        Reply

  3. ‘The more you test, the more “cases” you will find’. That is effectively true. That is why other variables come into play like positivity rates. The less you test the less cases you find. That is effectively true. But if your positivity rate goes up than just means you are testing less than you should.

    By the way, Madeira is not testing less. About 30,000 daily tests, that is 12% of the population, something like Germany carrying 1 million daily tests.

    Reply

