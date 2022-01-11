Record Companies in 2021

The number of companies incorporated in Madeira increased by 35% in 2021, in the midst of the pandemic crisis, surpassing the record of the last 17 years. The most positive balance was in real estate activities. A total of 1162 new companies registered, the most for 17 years.

Also highlighted in the Diário Notícias is the rise in average annual temperatures. It has never been so hot in Madeira. The highest values ​​occurred in 2020 and 2021. On the other hand, it rains less and less, with the exception of Funchal and Porto Santo- Otherwise, dry weather should continue until Santo Amaro, 15th January.

