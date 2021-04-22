The Regional Directorate of Health and Civil Protection has just announced 22 new cases of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

These are 2 imported cases (1 from Germany and 1 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region) and 20 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are 16 recovered cases. The region now has 274 active cases.

In total, there are 62 situations that are currently being considered by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or to SESARAM, EPERAM. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

From Jornal Madeira