Resolution No. 323/2021, published last Friday, ensured that at least for another week a large part of the containment measures to combat covid-19 in Madeira will be maintained and extended, namely with regard to the curfew.

Even so, today at 5 pm the Regional Government will announce new measures to deal with the epidemiological situation, knowing that in the Region there are 274 active cases of covid-19 (23 imported and 251 of local transmission).

In the aforementioned resolution signed by the President of the Government, Miguel Albuquerque, “the reinforcement and readjustment of the necessary measures for the control and containment of the epidemiological situation, caused by the disease COVID-19, was carried out in the Region, in accordance with the need, adequacy and defense of public health, given that the assumptions that justify their extension are maintained, which enter into force at 0:00 am on April 27, 2021 and end at 11:59 pm on March 3, May 2021 “, he says.

In practice, what will be announced today should not imply the immediate reformulation of the most restrictive measure, which has been in force for some months, the population’s curfew between 7 pm and 5 am between Monday and Friday and 6 pm hours at 5 am on weekends.

But, as DIÁRIO reported last Wednesday, the Government would be considering shortening the curfew to take effect only after 11 pm, a measure that should be announced this Monday.

From Diário Notícias